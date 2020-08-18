Brentford join Leeds United in pursuit of Liverpool player

Brentford have emerged in the race to sign outgoing Liverpool full-back Yasser Larouci, who has previously been linked with a move to Leeds United.

Liverpool have been unable to tie Larouci down to fresh terms at Anfield, with the left-back now entering the final 12 months of his deal with the Premier League Champions.

As per GOAL, there’s interest from Brentford in signing the 19-year-old, with Thomas Frank preparing the Bees for another season in the Championship after they failed to win promotion to the Premier League in the season gone by.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Brentford signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

Rico Henry served as Frank’s left-back for large parts of the campaign, but he and his Brentford teammates were beaten by Fulham in the play-off final at Wembley earlier in the month.

For large parts of the run-in, Brentford were pushing Leeds for automatic promotion, but eventually the Whites kicked on and won the Championship title by finishing 10 points clear of West Brom, who edged the Bees to second.

Previously, Leeds have been linked with Larouci ahead of their return to the Premier League, with the Whites having a headache at left-back over the course of the last few seasons.

Stuart Dallas finished the campaign there, despite the presence of Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski in the squad.

The Verdict

This is a ‘typical’ Brentford signing and one you’d expect to see Thomas Frank pushing for this summer.

The Bees notoriously pick up these hidden gems and turn them into top Championship players and there’s going to be a belief that Larouci could be next in a long line of success stories in West London.

Leeds’ interest does complicate things, but whilst the Whites can offer Premier League football, the Bees might be able to offer a clearer path to the first-team.

Thoughts? Let us know!