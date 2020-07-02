Brentford join Celtic and Rangers in pursuit of prolific 26-goal marksman

Brentford have joined the race to sign Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 24-year-old looks set to leave London Road this summer, after an outstanding campaign in League One for Darren Ferguson’s side.

Toney scored 26 goals in 39 appearances in 2019/20, and has netted a total of 49 goals in 93 games since joining Posh on a permanent deal from Newcastle United last season.

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs, Toney’s future looks uncertain, with the likes of Celtic, Rangers, West Brom and Brighton and Hove Albion interested in signing the forward.

Now, Football Insider claim that Toney is on the radar of Brentford, who are continuing to eye up a potential promotion to the Premier League.

It is claimed that the Bees will be interested in signing Toney regardless of whether they win promotion to the Premier League or remain in the Championship, as Thomas Frank prepares to strengthen his squad.

The West London side sit third in the Championship, only five points off West Bromwich Albion who occupy second spot.

The Verdict

This is a very Brentford signing.

If they don’t go up this season, then you would expect Ollie Watkins to depart the club, along with Said Benrahma, potentially.

That means they’d need to address their attacking options, and Toney would be an excellent replacement for Watkins.

I firmly believe that he’d fit seamlessly into the Championship, though I do think that the Premier League would be too big of a step up at the moment.