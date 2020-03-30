Brentford issue jibe the way of Leeds United with sly social post

Brentford have issued a jibe the way of Leeds United this weekend by posting a picture of ex-striker Neal Maupay celebrating in front of the Elland Road South Stand last season.

The Sky Bet Championship season is on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus, with both Leeds and Brentford seeing their respective promotion pushes postponed until April 30th at the earliest.

Over the weekend we’ve seen a number of ‘football people’ posting images that mean something to them on Twitter, with the Bees’ official account getting involved in the action.

They shared an image of Maupay – now of Brighton and Hove Albion – celebrating in-front of a furious South Stand after he converted a penalty in last October’s meeting at Elland Road.

If you are a football person please join the challenge of posting a football photo.

Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures pic.twitter.com/b7oZ7rjGhS — Brentford FC (Stay at 🏡) (@BrentfordFC) March 29, 2020

The award of the penalty came after a controversial fall form Ollie Watkins, but Leeds would have the last laugh with Pontus Jansson levelling the game in the closing stages to secure an important point for the Whites.

In the current campaign, Leeds sit top of the Championship, whilst Brentford are in the play-off places.

Maupay, as mentioned, is with Brighton in the Premier League and has eight goals to his name in 28 top-flight appearances.

The Verdict

This was an entertaining game in last season’s Championship, with Brentford one side that really tested Marcelo Bielsa’s men in the opening months of the season.

Maupay looked to have won the game, but Leeds hit back and dominated right up until Jansson’s equaliser.

Yet, the award of the penalty, in addition to Maupay’s celebration, leave a sour taste up until this day, which is evident in the timing of this post and the subsequent response from the Leeds fans.

