Premier League outfit Brentford have taken an interest in Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh, according to Lancs Live.

Thomas Frank's side will be desperate to continue building in their quest to solidify their place in the Premier League like Brighton and Hove Albion have been able to - and the Bees will need to strengthen considerably to fill the void that Ivan Toney has created with his absence.

Drameh is one player believed to be on their radar, even though they already have some capable right-back options at their disposal at this stage, although it's unclear whether Fin Stevens will remain at the club with the youngster potentially attracting loan interest.

The Leeds man spent last season on loan at Luton Town, playing a big part in helping them to secure promotion to the top flight. With that, he may be keen to take the step up to the top tier now.

Burnley and Luton Town's interest in Cody Drameh

It has been reported by more than one outlet that both the Clarets and the Hatters are keen on securing a deal for the defender, with the former making a number of enquiries for him during the 2022/23 campaign.

And it's no surprise to hear that Luton are interested too after seeing him make an excellent impact at Kenilworth Road, proving to be a good option both defensively and offensively during recent loan spells.

How long does Cody Drameh have left on his Leeds United contract?

Lancs Live believe it's unlikely that the right-back will put pen to paper on fresh terms at Elland Road at this stage, but it remains to be seen whether the Whites are open to selling him this summer.

His contract doesn't expire until next year though, so Leeds are entitled to keep him for another year if they wish to, although it's unclear whether he will be a regular starter in West Yorkshire during the 2023/24 campaign.

What stance should Cody Drameh stake?

Winning plenty of game time has to be a priority for Drameh because he's 21 now and at an age where he needs to be playing every week if he wants to improve and fulfil his potential.

A move to the English capital to link up with the Bees may not be the best option for him because of that, even though he would have the option to make the step up to the top tier.

A switch to Turf Moor probably wouldn't be ideal for him either - because Connor Roberts is currently the first-choice option in that area and won't want to drop out of the starting lineup anytime soon.

Vincent Kompany also has Vitinho available as an option on the right-hand side, so a move to Luton would probably be his best option at this point, even though they aren't guaranteed to remain in the top flight for more than one season.

The Hatters need to find a long-term replacement for James Bree following his January switch to Southampton - and Drameh could be the man they need.