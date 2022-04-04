Brentford interested in double Charlton transfer swoop

Charlton Athletic youngsters Jason Adigun and Tolu Ladapo are being eyed up by Premier League side Brentford ahead of a potential summer transfer swoop, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

The Bees have been tracking the teenagers for a number of months according to the report and they could be prepared to make their move in the near future.

Both players are part of the Addicks’ under-18’s team, who currently play in the Professional Development League, and with neither currently having professional contracts at the League One club, Brentford could be set to make their move.

Ladapo is a striker and Adigun is a midfielder, with the latter showing his scoring prowess in Charlton’s FA Youth Cup run this season by netting against both Northampton Town and Accrington Stanley in back-to-back rounds, before they were eliminated by Brighton & Hove Albion in Round Five.

The duo wouldn’t be the only Charlton players to switch to the top flight though if it were to happen, with Mason Burstow already sealing a move to Chelsea in January before being loaned back.

Despite not having one of the higher-tiered academies in the country, Charlton’s academy is clearly a conveyor belt of talent.

Some notable names have come through in recent years such as Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa, and the latest crop of individuals coming through seem to be catching the eye as well.

Because of how many big top flight clubs there are around them in London, Charlton are easy pickings at times it seems and they look set to be raided again.

Brentford aren’t exactly a bigger club than Charlton in terms of history but they are two levels above right now and that will no doubt be a head-turner for both Adigun and Ladapo.