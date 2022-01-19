Brentford in transfer chase with Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds United for talented Championship star

One of the most in-demand players in the entire Championship right now is Djed Spence, with a whole host of Premier League clubs all chasing his signature.

The interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds has all been well-documented, with Sky Sports reporting that the trio are all eager to try and secure a deal for him this transfer window.

Now, The Daily Express is reporting that a fourth team is now in the race to sign Spence. That side is Brentford, who are desperate to try and stay in the top flight this season and could massively strengthen their side with the addition of the young talent.

However, it wouldn’t be an instant fix, as he would likely only join up with the Bees – or any other interested party – until the end of the season. Instead, he looks likely to spend the remainder of the campaign with Nottingham Forest, a team he has played for since the summer.

It looked like he might be heading back to his parent club ahead of the winter window but Steve Cooper managed to secure new terms for the player, meaning he can stay at the City Ground until the end of the current campaign. It’s with Forest where he has thrived, featuring in 22 Championship games and scoring one goal along the way.

He’s been arguably one of the best players in the division so far this season and he is now looking more and more likely to end up in the Premier League. With so much interest in his services, a permanent deal might be wrapped up to take him to the top flight sooner rather than later.

The Verdict

Djed Spence has been one of the most exciting young talents in the entire Championship so far this year. The wideman has been incredible and Nottingham Forest have been handed a huge boost by having him until the end of the season.

It’s doubtful that they will be able to keep him beyond that or even seal a permanent deal for him with so much interest in him from the top flight. Brentford may be a good fit for Spence too, with the Bees having a good record in producing and developing young talent and helping them thrive.

He would likely get plenty of gametime there too – so would mean he wasn’t confined to cameos off the bench. It would take a fairly sizeable sum to bag a deal for him though, especially with other interested parties potentially driving the fee up.

If Brentford can afford to do business though, then Spence is certainly a player they should be in the market for.