Brentford in the EFL: Remember Moses Odubajo? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Joining Brentford for a club-record £1m fee in June 2014, big things were expected from Moses Odubajo at Griffin Park as he arrived for his first-ever season in the Championship.

He nearly managed to get there with Leyton Orient in the previous month, scoring the opener in the League One play-off final against Rotherham United and grabbing the assist for Dean Cox to make it 2-0 before half-time.

However, an Alex Revell brace in the second 45 and a penalty shootout loss consigned Orient to another season in the third tier, unlike Brentford who had won automatic promotion that term.

In a new league, the Bees thrived during the 2014/15 campaign and finished in fifth place before eventually losing out to Middlesbrough in the play-off semi-finals.

That season, Odubajo made an exceptional 49 competitive appearances, scoring three times and recording five assists as he mainly plied his trade at right-back. Considering he mainly operated on the wing during the previous season in League One, to adapt to full-back was an impressive achievement and something that probably isn’t spoken about enough.

Regardless, he was rewarded with a move to Hull City at the end of that campaign and arrived at the MKM Stadium for a £3.5m fee, going on to be an even bigger success there as he played a crucial part in the Tigers’ promotion back to the Premier League.

He was able to banish his play-off demons by supplying two assists in the semi-final first leg against Derby County before playing the full 90 at Wembley in the 1-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

But devastatingly, that proved to be his last competitive game for the club, sustaining two serious knee injuries within a few months of each other and his first setback coming in the pre-season of 2016.

Because of the timing and severity of his injuries, he never played in the Premier League for Hull despite battling hard to get back fit – and turned down a contract offer in East Yorkshire to return to former club Brentford in 2018.

Although the 28-year-old only remained at Griffin Park for one season during his second spell there, he was able to produce 34 competitive displays to get his career back on track and remain in the Championship as he signed for Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer.

The full-back was a semi-regular player at Hillsborough during his time in South Yorkshire, although another injury ruled him out of the second half of last season. With this, he was unable to save the Owls from relegation to the third tier – and was one of several players released by the club in the summer as they looked to cut costs and rebuild their side ready to compete in League One.

Luckily for the right-sided player, Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton is a big fan of him after the season they spent together at Brentford, and he was initially invited to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on a trial basis in June.

After impressing during the pre-season period, even scoring against Manchester United in a friendly, he was rewarded with a one-year deal and put pen to paper on the contract at the end of July.

Under a manager he enjoyed great success under at rivals Brentford, he seems to be thriving in the English capital again and has registered two assists in nine Championship appearances so far this term.

After wins against Birmingham City and Preston North End, the R’s currently sit in sixth place going into this weekend’s tie against Fulham, and you wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him achieving more play-off success at the end of the campaign.

Staying fit will be key though.