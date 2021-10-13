Brentford in the EFL: Remember Lewis MacLeod? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

For the first time in 74 years, Brentford find themselves back in the top-flight of English football this season, and they are certainly enjoying themselves.

With 12 points from their seven league games so far this season, Thomas Frank’s side currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, and have already won plenty of admirers for their approach to the competition so far.

Of course, there were plenty of players to represent the Bees during the period between their two spells in English football’s top-flight, one of which, was Lewis MacLeod.

Joining Brentford from Scottish giants Rangers in January 2015, the midfielder arguably never really got going during his time at Griffin Park.

Did these 20 players ever score a goal while on loan at Brentford?

1 of 20 1. Winston Reid Yes No

Amid a string of fitness issues, MacLeod managed just 43 appearances and four goals during a three-and-half-year spell with Brentford, that eventually came to an end when he was released upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Following his departure from Brentford, MacLeod remained in the Championship, joining Wigan Athletic on a one-year deal in the summer of 2019.

Again however, the midfielder found himself struggling for game time, and would make just only 12 appearances across all competitions for the Latics.

MacLeod was then released by Wigan in the summer of 2020 as the club looked to save funds after entering administration, with the points deduction brought against them as a result of that having condemned them to relegation to League One.

It was League One where MacLeod would find himself next as well, with the midfielder making the move to Plymouth Argyle for the 2020/21 campaign.

Again though, injuries would wreak havoc with the midfielder, who managed just 17 appearances for the Pilgrims before being released this summer, with the club having finished 18th in their first season back in League One.

After his departure from Plymouth, MacLeod revealed he has undergone surgery this summer in an attempt to rectify the knee problem that caused him so much trouble during his time at Home Park.

However, the midfielder admitted that his recovery is set to keep him out of action for the whole of the 2021/22 season, and potentially even force him to retire completely, with the 27-year-old now focusing on his coaching badges as he considers a potential new career path.