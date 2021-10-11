Brentford in the EFL: Remember Lasse Vibe? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Brentford’s most successful season of all time may have been 2020-21 where they were promoted to the Premier League for the very first time, but they had exciting times in the few years before that.

Following promotion to the Championship in 2014 the Bees never finished out of the top half in the second tier and for the first time in 2015 they utilised their links with Danish football to bring Lasse Vibe to the club.

Despite Vibe playing in Sweden at the time, the striker was a Denmark international and with Brentford owner Matthew Benham also having an interest in FC Midtjylland, plus the appointment of another Dane in Rasmus Ankersen as sporting director it led to Vibe arriving at Griffin Park.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Brentford?

1 of 20 1. Winston Reid Yes No

Vibe hit double figures in his first two seasons for the Bees, netting 14 in his debut campaign then 16 in the following one and he was on the way to achieving a similar feat in 2017-18 with seven goals in 19 outings before he surprisingly departed the club in February 2018 for Chinese side Changchun Yatai.

Brentford received around £2 million for Vibe who only spent less than a year in China, scoring just one goal and at the end of the 2018 season he returned to Goteborg in Sweden – the club that the Bees signed him from in 2015.

After one season back in the Allsvenskan where he scored five times, Vibe returned to his native country where he signed for Midtjylland – still owned by Brentford’s Benham – but he was more of a bit-part squad player, featuring 12 times in the second half of the 2019-20 season and in the following campaign Vibe played just 13 games in all competitions.

Last season would be Vibe’s final one as at the age of 34 he retired from football with over 300 professional appearances to his name and 147 goals – a very respectable record.

Work doesn’t end there for Vibe though as since hanging up his boots he has become a financial advisor for Imperium Family Office, which his LinkedIn states is a company that assists professional athletes with their money.