Brentford in talks with Nottingham Forest over transfer move though face one stumbling block

Brentford are in talks with Nottingham Forest over a potential move for Brennan Johnson ahead of the transfer deadline but Forest’s valuation is proving to be a stumbling block, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (24/08/21, 10:11).

It has been reported that Brentford have been one of the teams to hold an interest in Johnson this summer following the 20-year-old’s impressive form with Lincoln City during his loan spell last season.

The Athletic have previously reported that the Bees have had two offers rejected by Nottingham Forest for Johnson with the Reds maintaining a firm stance on their valuation of the attacker.

The latest update from Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (24/08/21, 10:11) reveals that Forest are still valuing the 20-year-old at around £10 million this summer.

It is believed Brentford are not willing to pay that much for the attacker given that he has limited experience in the Championship. The newly-promoted side are thought to be considering other options as well as Johnson as a result.

However, the Bees could still come in with another offer to test Forest’s resolve over his future.

The verdict

It is going to be a very nervous conclusion to the transfer window for Forest regarding the long-term future of Johnson. Brentford have clearly been keen to try and agree a deal with them throughout the summer but they have always been reluctant to meet the Red’s asking price.

At this stage, Forest should not be considering lowering their valuation of Johnson. The 20-year-old has already shown encouraging glimpses of his potential in the Championship this season.

That suggests that Johnson is going to be a crucial player for the Reds in the Championship and it is important that they keep hold of him if they are to recover from their poor start.

Johnson’s valuation will only rise over the coming years as he progresses and therefore there is no rush for Nottingham Forest to cash in on the 20-year-old at this point.

Brentford are therefore likely to either have to move on to other targets or reach the £10 million valuation that Nottingham Forest have placed on him.