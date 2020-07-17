Brentford in pole position over Rangers and Celtic as bid gets accepted for player

Brentford have had a seven-figure bid accepted for Peterborough United forward Ivan Toney according to Football Insider.

A bid in the region of £3.5million and £5million has reportedly been accepted by Peterborough, as they edge closer to completing a deal to sign him.

However, personal terms are yet to be agreed, which might give some hope to other interested parties.

Toney caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the League One club in the 2019/20 season, having scored 26 goals in 39 appearances.

Peterborough were denied a place in the top-six of League One, after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that both Rangers and Celtic were interested in reaching an agreement for Toney, although it appears as though Brentford have won the race to land his signature.

The Bees are currently well in the hunt to challenge for promotion into the Premier League this season, with Thomas Frank’s side sat third in the second tier standings.

They have won every single match since returning to competitive action though, with off-the-field events previously calling a temporary halt to fixtures across the country.

Brentford return to action this weekend, when they take on Stoke City, as they look to keep up the pressure on West Brom who are sat second in the Championship table.

The Verdict:

This is a smart bit of business.

Toney has really impressed me during the 2019/20 season, and he’s shown that he knows exactly where the back of the net is on a regular basis.

Brentford are a team that are definitely heading in the right direction, and I think he’d provide the ideal competition for Ollie Watkins next season.

They’ve done very well to beat Rangers and Celtic to his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.