Brentford in control of play-off final after blistering 45 minutes against Swansea City

4 mins ago

Brentford have been inspired by Bryan Mbeumo at Wembley and lead Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship play-off final. 

The Bees raced into an early lead at Wembley, with Ivan Toney converting from the penalty spot after Freddie Woodman brought down Mbeumo, who had worked tirelessly to run beyond the Swansea defence to reach the ball ahead of the goalkeeper.

A swift second followed, with Emiliano Marcondes finishing off a fluid counter-attack led by Mbeumo and Mads Rasmussen.

Toney rattled Woodman’s crossbar with a fierce 30-yard volley, with Steve Cooper’s Swans stunned by a blistering opening and struggling to get a foothold in the game.

Thomas Frank’s side are, of course, looking to reach the Premier League for the first time in their history by avenging last year’s defeat to Fulham.

They are now just 45 minutes from joining Norwich City and Watford – promoted automatically earlier in the season – in the top-flight for 2021/22.

