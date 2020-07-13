Brentford identify Portsmouth ace as potential Benrahma replacement

Brentford have identified Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis as a potential replacement for Said Benrahma, according to reports from the Portsmouth News.

Benrahma has been in scintillating form for Brentford this season, particularly since the season’s restart, with the Bees winning every one of their first six games back.

The Algerian has scored 17 goals and chipped in with nine assists this term, and has scored six goals in his last three games to help Brentford keep the pressure on the Championship’s top-two.

Do these 11 celebrities support Brentford or not?

1 of 11 Dean Gaffney supports Brentford - True or false? True False

Benrahma is likely to attract interest this summer having already been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, and Thomas Frank will obviously look to replace the 24-year-old.

According to the Portsmouth News, his replacement could be Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis, who has endured another remarkable campaign for Pompey.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals and produced eight assists in 42 appearances across all competitions in 2019/20, netting 25 goals in 91 games since joining from Derry City last season.

Curtis still has another three years remaining on his deal at Fratton Park, so if he is leave to this summer, it could cost a hefty amount.

The Verdict

Benrahma would leave massive shoes to fill at Griffin Park, as he is arguably one of the most talented players the Championship has ever seen.

Curtis is a talent, though, and he would be an excellent signing for Brentford having contributed to so many goals and assists since joining Pompey.

I have no doubts over him potentially stepping up a division or two having excelled at League One level in the past two years.