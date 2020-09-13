Brentford identify Charlton star as potential replacement for Arsenal-linked ace

Brentford are keen on making a swoop for Charlton goalkeeper Dillon Phillips if David Raya’s proposed transfer to Arsenal goes ahead, according to The Sun.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to make a £10million offer for Raya as Mikel Arteta seeks competition for Bernd Leno between the sticks, with the Gunners boss having thought to have identified the Bees stoppers as a prime candidate for the role.

It is now being reported that Brentford will turn their attention to Phillips if Raya makes his Premier League move, with the Charlton goalkeeper having impressed during their relegation-stricken campaign in the Championship last season.

Phillips was not included in the match-day squad as the Addicks announced their League One return with a 2-0 win over Crewe, while the 25-year-old has been attracting serious interest from Bournemouth this summer, according to London News Online.

Charlton are reportedly ready to listen to any offers made for Phillips given he is due to become a free agent next summer, with the Addicks academy product having already turned down a fresh contract offer from the club following their relegation.

Phillips has made 102 appearances for the London outfit since establishing himself as the club’s first-choice stopper in the 2018/19 season, while he played in all of Charlton’s 46 league matches last term as Lee Bowyer’s side finished 23rd in the table.

Can you score maximum points in this Brentford quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

The Verdict

Phillips’ excellent form was one of the few positives that Charlton could take from their disappointing 2019/20 campaign, so it comes as no surprise that a high-profile club like Brentford have set their sights on the talented goalkeeper.

It would come as a major blow if the Bees lost Raya to Arsenal following his stunning displays for the west London side last season, but Phillips seems like a solid and realistic option to fill his void if he seals his Premier League move.

The Charlton man looks destined to leave the club this summer given he does not appear to be in Bowyer’s plans following his contract rejection, and Brentford would be an ideal location given the club’s envied philosophy and vision.