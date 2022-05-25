Brentford hopeful of fending off Premier League rivals for 12-goal Championship player

Premier League outfit Brentford are hopeful that the offering of regular first-team football will see them land the signature of Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter, according to 90min.

The 21-year-old is in high demand this summer following his exploits for the Tigers in the Championship during the 2021-22 season, where he scored 12 times as the East Riding of Yorkshire club secured their status in the second tier for another year.

It has long been expected that top flight clubs will come in for Lewis-Potter this summer, with the latest update from The Telegraph claiming that the Bees will battle with West Ham United, Southampton and Bournemouth for his services.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali has said that not even £30 million would be enough to tempt him into selling the young forward, and Brentford would know all about having offers rejected for him.

Thomas Frank’s side attempted to snare Lewis-Potter away from the MKM Stadium late in the January transfer window earlier this year, but their £12 million offer was rejected.

The Bees will now go again for the talented wide player this summer and they believe their guarantee of regular minutes in the starting 11 can secure his signing.

The Verdict

The battle for Lewis-Potter’s signature could be the most hotly-contested one in the EFL this summer.

A plethora of Premier League clubs want the tricky winger and he’s a ready-made top flight talent on the evidence of last season.

Where he ends up though – if Hull do end up cashing in on him that is – is very important for his development because he’s likely to get more minutes at certain clubs than others.

Brentford are one of those who need to add players to their wide areas if Thomas Frank is going to use a 4-3-3 going forward – it’s up to the Londoners now to prove they have the funds to tempt the player away from Hull.