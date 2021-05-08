Brentford handed potentially significant player boost ahead of play-offs

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has revealed that both key defenders Rico Henry and Henrik Dalsgaard might be back fit in time for the Championship play-offs.

The Bees have been without Henry since he suffered a torn hamstring during their 2-0 defeat away at Coventry City back in February and his presence has been a major miss down their left hand. In his absence, Frank’s side have missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League and now instead must concentrate their efforts on the play-offs.

Dalsgaard, meanwhile, has been not featured for the Bees in the Championship since their 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest in March, with the defender having suffered a knee injury. He is another player that they will be needing to have back within their squad if they are going to have the best chance of winning the play-offs.

Speaking to West London Sport, Frank revealed that Henry is closer to a return than Dalsgaard at the moment, but also that there is a chance that both players could be available to feature for them in their quest to win the play-offs.

He said: “Rico is in the best position. He’s been training very hard to come back to fitness.

“We will assess him every day and see when it’s possible for him to join the squad.

“Henrik is also progressing in the right way but is further away and that’s really a fight with time to try and get him ready. But he’s giving everything to try to be available.”

The verdict

This is potentially excellent news for Brentford and could give them a better chance of winning the play-offs at the expense of the likes of Barnsley, Swansea City and Bournemouth. Herny being back and available would be huge news because as Frank suggests he is the best player outside of the Premier League in his left-back position.

In Herny’s absence, Brentford have not had the same attacking edge down their left-hand side and it is vital that he returns to action and is fully fit for them to be at their best. With him in their side then suddenly their prospects for the play-offs seem to be a lot brighter and they will be confident they can go one better than last term.

Dalsgaard might not be able to feature for them too heavily in the play-offs, but even if he could just be fit enough to be an option from the bench if needed it would be a major boost for Frank’s side. This is an update that should encourage Brentford and give them a better chance of success.