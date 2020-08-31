Brentford finalise big-money deal for 24-goal striker

Brentford have completed the signing of Ivan Toney, with the striker joining for around £10m from Peterborough United.

The former Newcastle United man has established himself as one of the most talented players in the EFL, having scored 24 goals in 32 games for the Posh in League One last season.

With the season cut short and Darren Ferguson’s men missing out on promotion, it seemed inevitable that Toney would move on and the Bees had been linked with a swoop for the player for some time, along with Scottish champions Celtic.

And, the deal has now been completed, as the Londoners announced Toney’s arrival on their official site this morning, with the 24-year-old signing a five-year contract. That gives the player time to settle ahead of the new season, which begins on September 12.

Of course, this may mean that Ollie Watkins will leave Brentford in the coming days. The forward, who was the top scorer for Thomas Frank’s side in the previous campaign, is a man in-demand, with Aston Villa particularly keen to sign him.

The verdict

Once again, this is a great bit of business from Brentford as Toney has proven himself to be a very good striker and he is ready to make the step up.

Whilst it will be sad for the fans to see Watkins go, the fact they have already brought in a suitable replacement shows how well the club are run.

Toney will see this as a great opportunity to prove himself and he is sure to be crucial to the Bees chances of promotion this season.

