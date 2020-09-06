Brentford figure speaks out on in-demand duo as Tottenham join race for forward

Brentford boss Thomas Frank remained coy on the futures of Said Benrahma or Ollie Watkins as speculation builds over the pair.

A failure to win promotion last season meant the Bees were always going to struggle to keep hold of the attacking duo as they had been outstanding at times in the previous campaign.

Watkins contributed with 26 goals as the central striker for Frank’s side, whilst Benraham weighed in with 17 goals and eight assists too.

Therefore, many Premier League sides have been linked with the duo, with Spurs the latest thought to be monitoring Watkins.

And, whilst departures feel inevitable, Frank told Sky Sports that there’s nothing to report right now, although he didn’t seem confident that the attackers will stay.

“I always speak about the players I have in house or when the deals are done or not done. At this moment in time, they’re Brentford players. The fans will be informed when they find out if they’re staying or going.”

Both Benrahma and Watkins were not involved as Brentford beat Wycombe on penalties in the League Cup this afternoon.

The verdict

It seems a matter of time before both players leave and the fact they weren’t involved today, or in recent friendlies, suggests deals could be close.

That’s a shame for Brentford as the pair are quality but it’s nothing new as they’ve had good players over the years and replaced them well.

So, it’s about holding out for the right fee and then ensuring you have targets in mind to come in.

