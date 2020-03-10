Brentford fans will love what EFL pundit has predicted for Thomas Frank’s side

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has backed Brentford to seal promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs if they can secure their top-six spot between now and the end of the season.

Thomas Frank’s side ended their concerning five-game winless run over the weekend as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, with Brentford now sitting fourth in the Championship table and five points clear of seventh spot.

The Bees’ relentless performance against Wednesday on Saturday afternoon suggests they can look forward to a bright final nine games of the campaign, but Frank’s men do face tough clashes against Fulham and West Brom over their next two games.

Speaking to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe claimed their 5-0 win over the weekend served as a reminder of their ability to tear teams apart, but he suggested that a top-two spot may be slightly out of the question for Brentford this term.

“They’ve gone from no wins in five games to a 5-0 win, but I think this shows another example of Brentford’s ability to just tear teams apart,” Hinchcliffe said.

“Of course, they’ve got Fulham and West Brom to play in the next two games as well, but again, for them it will probably be a play-off place [that they’re going for].

“They’ve got too much ground to make up on the top two – I don’t see that happening.”

Hinchcliffe then went on to assess Brentford’s chances of reaching the Premier League through the play-offs, and the former defender reckons the Bees’ clinical attacking line could make them favourites out of the four sides who qualify.

“You want really good results in your next two, secure that play-off spot and again have a really good end to the season and go into those play-offs absolutely flying,” he said.

“Brentford would be my tip from what I’ve seen this season.

“The front three, if they can stay fit, they could be a real power in the play-offs.”

The Verdict

Brentford have certainly shown signs of their promotion bid stalling in recent weeks, particularly without the services of key centre-back Pontus Jansson, but the morale-boosting 5-0 win over Wednesday would have done them a world of good.

The Bees definitely possess one of the most exciting sides in the division when they are playing their best football, and they are more than capable of beating any of the top sides when the likes of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma are on form.

It is vital for Brentford that they achieve a strong run of results heading into the play-offs seeing as their players seem to thrive off confidence, while the return of Jansson to the side will also be a key factor in any promotion effort.