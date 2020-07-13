Brentford eyeing up move for free-agent playmaker

Brentford are keen on signing Diallang Jaiyesimi on a free transfer this summer, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Jaiyesimi is on the lookout for a new club after being recently let go by Norwich City, upon the expiry of his contract at Carrow Road.

The 21-year-old – capable of playing out wide or as a number 10 – spent the 2019/20 on loan at Swindon Town, helping the Robins win automatic promotion from League Two.

Jaiyesimi scored four goals in 23 appearances for Town in 19/20, and it is understood that Richie Wellens is keen to bring the attacking midfielder back to the County Ground.

But according to Nixon, Swindon could be set to face major competition for Jaiyesimi’s signature, with Brentford said to be keen on signing the playmaker.

The Bees have been in scintillating form since the season’s restart, winning six league games on the bounce, and are only three points off third with three games left to play this term.

Thomas Frank will be keen to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window, though, with the likes of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins likely to attract interest after remarkable campaigns.

The Verdict

Jaiyesimi is a real talent that was one of the most talented wingers in League Two this season.

Brentford are a club renowned for scouting the lower leagues and developing young talents – just look at how well Ollie Watkins has done since moving from Exeter City.

Would he get into the team at the moment? No. But, with a season or two of experience under his belt, he could become a key player for Brentford.