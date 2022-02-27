Brentford eyeing transfer move for Millwall starlet

Premier League side Brentford are currently monitoring Millwall forward Tyler Burey ahead of the summer transfer window, as per a report from The Sun.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the 2021/22 campaign out on loan at League Two side Hartlepool United, recording three goals in seven league appearances as he thrived in County Durham after making the most of his limited opportunities.

With this, Gary Rowett’s men opted against extending his deal at the fourth-tier outfit or shipping him out on another loan deal, instead opting to utilise him in the Championship and this is a decision that has paid dividends for the London-based side.

Making eight competitive appearances already since his move back to The Den, he has registered two goals and proven to be a real asset as a centre-forward despite also operating as a winger.

Starting Millwall’s last three league games, his performances have attracted the interest of the Bees, who have already scanned the Championship for fresh blood in recent months with Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter two men on Thomas Frank’s radar, even having multiple bids rejected for the former last month.

As per The Sun, scouts at the top-tier side have been impressed by Burey, though they may face a bitter battle in their potential quest to recruit him with his current club desperate to retain him.

The Verdict:

The Bees clearly have an eye for talent and because of this, it’s no real surprise they are scouting Burey because they have the ability to sell him on for more if he was to become a success at the Brentford Community Stadium.

That’s what their business model revolves around – but because of this craving to sell players on for more – they won’t be willing to spend too much on the 21-year-old and this may boost the Championship club’s chances of retaining him.

From Burey’s point of view, he should take great heart from the fact he is the subject of interest from the top-tier side. But with little chance of the attacker breaking into the first team straight away, especially if they can retain their top-flight status, he shouldn’t be pushing for this possible move across the English capital.

Rowett’s men will be wanting to keep hold of him with the prospect of Jed Wallace extending his stay at the club looking more and more unlikely, so to lose both and potentially Benik Afobe who’s only on loan until the end of the season would be a big blow for them.

Burey’s ability to operate both as a striker and a wide player makes him even more important, so they would be wise not to lose him unless they receive a sizeable fee for his services after seeing him sign a long-term contract last February.