Brentford eyeing repeat of Watkins, Toney trick with latest transfer rumour: Opinion

Brentford still have a slim chance of achieving automatic promotion this year in the Championship, especially with Watford still to come in the final matches of the season, but it certainly looks likely a play-off battle awaits the Bees once more.

Brentford, of course, will be hoping that they have learned from last season as they made the play-off final but ultimately lost against Fulham at Wembley, and it just remains to be seen what is going to happen in the final weeks.

One lesson they continue to use to their advantage, though, concerns signing players and picking up footballers with huge potential.

Indeed, many have marvelled at their transfer activity and how it has yielded results and they could now repeat the trick that has seen them sign the likes of Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney in recent years.

According to The Athletic, the Bees are among the clubs scouting Brennan Johnson with him currently on loan at Lincoln City from Nottingham Forest

With ten goals and five assists in League One this season, Johnson has been a key part of an Imps side challenging for promotion from the third tier.

Indeed, he’s only 19 and very much has a bright career ahead of him, with it no shock that Brentford have taken note.

Of course, there’s every chance that Nottingham Forest are going to want to keep him after such an impressive season and, in that sense, it makes a deal harder for Brentford to do compared to when knocking on Peterborough or Exeter’s doors for Toney and Watkins respectively.

If, though, the Bees can offer him a bigger chance of first-team action sooner than Forest – and there’s a chance they might well be able to with speculation obviously growing around Ivan Toney’s future – perhaps Johnson will be the latest success story in west London.

Time will tell.