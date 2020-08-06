Brentford eyeing fresh transfer swoop for defender ahead of new league campaign

Brentford are plotting a summer move for Colchester United full-back Cohen Bramall according to Football Insider.

Bramall made 32 appearances for the League Two side in the 2019/20 season, as they finished sixth in the fourth tier standings after the majority of clubs agreed to curtal this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Colchester missed out on promotion this season though, as they were beaten by Exeter City in their play-off semi-final in June.

Bramall played his part in their push for promotion this term, in what was his first season with the club, after signing on a free transfer, after his deal with Arsenal reached a conclusion.

A move to Brentford could be on the cards in the summer transfer window, with Thomas Frank planning for the 2020/21 campaign later this year.

The Bees narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League after being beaten by Fulham in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

This missed opportunity is likely to lead to significant interest in some of their key players, with Rico Henry already being linked with a move to West Brom and Leeds United ahead of the new season according to the Daily Mail.

The Verdict:

This is a smart decision by Brentford.

It seems as though it’s only a matter of time before Rico Henry is to leave the club, after catching the eye with a number of impressive performances this term.

Therefore, it’s good to see the Bees looking at potential replacements early into the summer transfer window, and I think Bramall is more than capable of replacing him in the long-term.

He’s previously been on the books with Arsenal, and has played in the Championship in the past, having been on loan with Birmingham City.