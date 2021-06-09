Brentford enter transfer chase for Nottingham Forest man as interest builds

Brentford are the latest club to show an interest in Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, reports Nottinghamshire Live.

Worrall is likely to be a player in demand this summer, after enjoying another impressive individual campaign at the City Ground.

The 24-year-old encountered problems with injury last season, breaking his ankle before cracking a rib later on in the season.

But the defender recovered well and ended up winning the club’s Player of the Season award, racking up 31 appearances in the Championship.

21 things every Nottingham Forest fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were Nottingham Forest founded? 1864 1865 1866 1867

The likes of Norwich, West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace have all been linked with Worrall, but newly-promoted Brentford are also said to be interested in signing the centre-half, reports Nottinghamshire Live.

Thomas Frank’s Bees won promotion to the Premier League this season, defeating Swansea City by two goals to nil in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Dane will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, as he looks to keep Brentford in the Premier League and cement their place in the top-flight.

The Verdict

I don’t think this would be a move which would appeal to Worrall.

He is a die-hard Forest fan and it would take a lot of money to lure the club into selling him, in my opinion, as he is still under contract until 2024.

You’ve also got to think about what the player wants, too. Would Worrall enjoy moving to the Premier League for one season and then be relegated straight away?

Brentford’s aim will be to survive, so would that suit Worrall’s ambitions?