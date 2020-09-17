Brentford edge closer to reaching agreement to sign midfielder

Brentford have agreed a deal to sign Amiens midfielder Saman Ghoddos according to Football Insider.

The 27-year-old is believed to have taken his medical over in France due to current restrictions, with a move set to be confirmed in the near future.

He struggled for regular minutes with Amiens last season due to suspension and injury, but has since made two appearances for the club already in the 2020/21 season in Ligue 2.

Brentford finished third in the Championship table last season, but were beaten in the play-off final by Fulham at Wembley, which condemned them to another year in the second-tier.

It’s likely to be an interesting few weeks at Brentford, as they look to conduct transfer business before the summer transfer window closes, with the likes of Said Benrahma looking as though they’re set to leave the club in the near future.

Thomas Frank’s side were beaten by Birmingham City in their first match of the 2020/21 season though, and they’ll be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

The Bees are next in action this weekend, when they take on Huddersfield Town, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from after beating Southampton in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Which clubs did Brentford sign these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Dominic Thompson? Arsenal Spurs West Ham Chelsea

The Verdict:

This could prove to be a smart bit of business.

I don’t know a considerable amount about Ghoddos’ ability, but it’s one that you have to trust Brentford’s judgement with as the Bees have a good track record when it comes to recent signings.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he’ll replace Said Benrahma in the Brentford squad though, as it looks as though he’s also heading for the exit door in the near future.

Thomas Frank and the Brentford supporters will be hoping that Ghoddos can make an instant impact with the club once this move is confirmed.