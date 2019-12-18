Brentford doing right thing to help them keep hold of key ace – Comment

When January comes around, some insane transfer prices can be thrown about as some clubs search for that player who can be the difference between staying up or making it into the promotion places, as well as other clubs looking to hang on to their main players.

One such player who is right to be in such high demand is Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, who has netted 13 goals in 23 games across all competitions this season as he has adjusted well to his new role within the Bees side as centre forward, with Said Benrahma, Josh Dasilva and Bryan Mbeumo playing around him.

As with every Championship striker who has a strong first half of the season, Premier League clubs have begun to sniff around the striker once more with Crystal Palace and Sheffield United the interested parties, but Brentford have increased their asking price for the 23-year-old to £25 million, reports West London Sport.

Some fans may be surprised and scoffing at the price that Brentford went for a striker who is enjoying his best season at Championship level yet, however their asking price for the forward is rightly justified.

Having joined the club in 2017 from boyhood club Exeter City, Watkins has been a regular within the Bees lineup as he made the step up two levels with seamless effect, and he would cost a lot for Brentford if they was to lose their main striker.

Watkins is worth a lot to the Bees and they will be reluctant to let him go, especially while the club are going through a push for the play-off push following some good form on the lead up to Christmas.

Turning 24 at the end of this month, he is a player that is beginning to peak and could be worth a lot more in the next couple of years if he continues to show the form in front of goal that he has been so far during the first half of the campaign.

Watkins has all the tools and attributes to make it in the Premier League, with his goalscoring, link-up play, physicality and natural fitness being his main attributes, as well as having a good attitude and a good work ethic, with the striker never kicking up a fuss and never strutting about the pitch.

The Bees will be hoping to stave off any transfer bids for their main striker this January, and their resolve will be tested with top-flight clubs sniffing around him again.