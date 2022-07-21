Brentford development emerges concerning Middlesbrough target

Middlesbrough target Marcus Forss has not travelled on Brentford‘s pre-season tour of Germany while fellow striker Halil Dervisoglu looks increasingly likely to get a chance in the first team next term, according to The Athletic.

Forss was sent out on loan to Hull City in January and has now been linked with a move to the Riverside as they look to recruit new strikers ahead of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

The 23-year-old still has four years left on his contract with the Bees but it seems he may not be part of Thomas Frank’s plans for the new season.

The Athletic has revealed that Forss did not travel to Germany on Brentford’s pre-season tour and instead featured for the B team against non-league side Maidenhead United last weekend.

Meanwhile, Dervisoglu looks to have moved above him in the pecking order after impressing as part of the senior squad in pre-season.

The Verdict

This looks like good news for Boro and their pursuit of Forss.

The fact he’s been left in the UK and not travelled on the Bees’ pre-season tour of Germany suggests he is not part of Frank’s first team plans while it seems Dervisoglu may now be seen as Ivan Toney’s backup.

Chris Wilder is said to want three new forwards before the transfer window closes and the Finland international could be a fantastic addition.

He may not have fired at Hull but he has an excellent goalscoring record, didn’t look out of place when he got a chance in Brentford’s first team in the early part of last season, and played an important part of their promotion in 2020/21.