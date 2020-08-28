Brentford development could sway West Brom’s transfer chances

Brentford have opened talks with Rico Henry over a new contract, in an attempt to fend off interest from West Bromwich Albion in the left-back.

Henry played a key role in helping Brentford reach the Championship play-off final last season, featuring in every single one of the Bees’ 46 league fixtures.

The full-back produced a string of impressive performances and established himself as one of the best left-backs in the league, but his future is up in the air after Brentford’s failure to gain promotion.

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Henry, as previously reported by Sky Sports, as Slaven Bilic looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of his side’s return to the Premier League.

Henry still has another three years left on his contract at Brentford, so it would take a lot of money to lure him away from West London this summer, but fresh talks are reportedly set to take place.

West Brom News claim that Brentford are looking to tie Henry down to a new deal, which would surely put speculation linking the player with a move away to bed.

Kieran Gibbs is set to leave Albion this summer, and after losing out on Antonee Robinson to Fulham, a new left-back is key for Bilic.

The Verdict

Brentford look like they are starting to panic here.

Henry still has another three years left on his deal, so there isn’t any reason to sell him whatsoever this summer.

But the fact they want to tie him down for an even longer period of time shows just how highly they rate him, as he is a huge talent.

This will see where Henry’s head is really at.