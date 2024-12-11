Premier League side Brentford are continuing to monitor Jobe Bellingham's situation at Sunderland but are aware of interest from top European clubs, sources have informed Football League World.

The 19-year-old was subject to interest from the Bees in the summer, with Thomas Frank's side having bids turned down for the Sunderland star in the transfer window.

Bellingham seemingly put an end to speculation linking him with a move away from the Stadium of Light when he penned a new four-year deal with the Black Cats in August, but that hasn't stopped a host of top clubs from registering an interest in the 19-year-old.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, who Jobe's older brother Jude has both played for, are reportedly interested in a move for the Sunderland man, and despite signing a new contract recently, Brentford are still monitoring the situation.

Brentford continue to monitor Jobe Bellingham's situation at Sunderland

Sources close to FLW have informed us that Brentford are continuing to monitor Bellingham despite interest from elite European clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, with Tottenham Hotspur also reportedly keen, as per The Sunderland Echo.

Given the interest from top European clubs like Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, it would be easy for Brentford to give up in their pursuit of the 19-year-old, but they aren't to be deterred.

It's clear that Brentford boss Frank rates Bellingham highly and believes he could become a big player for the club given their interest in the summer, and a move to West London could actually be more beneficial to his career as he's likely to play more often than he would at a top European club.

However, any side can expect to fork out a hefty fee to sign Bellingham in January, with the player having only recently signed a new deal and Sunderland wanting to keep him in their push for Premier League promotion.

Losing Jobe Bellingham in January would be a big blow for Sunderland

Bellingham has been a key player for Sunderland this season, becoming a regular starter for Regis Le Bris' side who have made an excellent start to the campaign and currently sit in the play-off places.

He's started all 17 of the Championship games he's been available for, and he's registered two goals and two assists, earning a call-up to England's U21 side for the first time.

Jobe Bellingham's 2024/25 Championship campaign - Fotmob Appearances 17 Starts 17 Goals 2 Assists 2 Chances created 25 Pass accuracy 86.3% Dribble success 52.4% Duels won 51.8% Touches 945

The 19-year-old looks destined to play in the top-flight in the near future, but given his importance to the club, Sunderland will be desperately hoping that it's with them and not elsewhere.

Sunderland will demand a huge fee to let Bellingham leave the club in January, with the Black Cats fighting for promotion, and Brentford, or any other interested side know that they face a battle on their hands to get Sunderland to part ways with him.