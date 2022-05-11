Brentford confidence of securing Hull City coup ahead of Wolves, Southampton and Brighton revealed

Brentford are hopeful of winning the race to sign Keane Lewis-Potter this summer, according to 90min.

The Hull City starlet has been linked with a Premier League move this year, but a deal never materialised.

However, there is now an optimism around the Bees that they will capture the signing of the exciting youngster.

The 21-year-old was the Tigers’ top scorer in the Championship this season, scoring 12 goals under Grant McCann and Shota Arveladze.

The England U21 international broke through the academy at Hull, earning his senior debut during the 2019-20 season, where he made one league start for the team and 20 substitute appearances.

Lewis-Potter emerged as an important player during the team’s promotion campaign in League One last season, scoring 13 goals as the team won the title.

His importance in the side has grown even further in the Championship, where he has become one of the team’s best players.

A move to the Premier League now looks likely, with Brentford leading the way in capturing his signature.

The ultimate Hull City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Hull City face on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign? Sheffield United Luton Town Queens Park Rangers Preston North End

Thomas Frank has long admired his talent, but the London club will still face competition from the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton and Wolves.

Hull finished the season 19th in the table, but will be looking to be active in the transfer market themselves under new owner Acun Ilicali.

The Verdict

Lewis-Potter has shown that he is ready to make the move up to the top flight with his performances this season.

In a struggling side, his talent still shone through and his eye for goal was quite impressive.

Brentford will be an exciting next step in his career if that is where he moves, with Frank’s side exceeding expectations in their first Premier League campaign.

Hull will still want to command a lofty transfer figure for the player given his importance to the side, but that is unlikely to be a stumbling block over a potential deal.