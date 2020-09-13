Brentford closing in on signing of attacker

Brentford are likely to complete the signing of long-term target Saman Ghoddos as they look to strengthen their options in the final third.

The Iran international has been on the Bees radar for some time and they are pressing ahead with his signing now after losing Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma is set to follow him out of the club, with Crystal Palace heavily linked with the playmaker.

Whilst Ivan Toney has joined, further additions are needed for Thomas Frank and the Telegraph have revealed that talks are at an advanced stage over Ghoddos, who will join the club from Amiens.

The 27-year-old wasn’t involved as his current side were beaten at home by Paris FC in Ligue 2 over the weekend, indicating that a transfer may be imminent.

The Londoners will hope to wrap this one up quickly after a slow start to the season that highlighted the issues that Brentford have going forward. Despite creating several clear chances, Frank’s men wasteful and beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City in their Championship opener on Saturday.

The verdict

It’s quite clear that Brentford rate Ghoddos and their recruitment team have shown in the past that they are capable of identifying some quality players.

So, they need to be trusted and they need at least one new attacking player as Benrahma’s exit seems a matter of time now.

Ghoddos will welcome the move and he is a player that is ready to make an instant impact as Brentford hope to push for automatic promotion this season.

