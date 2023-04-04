Brentford have brought in Ipswich Town youngster Albie Armin on trial for their B-team, as they weigh up a move for the centre-back.

Who is Albie Armin?

The 18-year-old has been with the Tractor Boys since he was a kid, and has come through the ranks to make three first-team appearances, all of which came in the past few years in the Papa Johns Trophy. He has had a loan spell away from the club too, featuring for Braintree Town in the current campaign in the National League South.

However, his deal expires at Portman Road in the summer, and it has been revealed that Armin is set to leave, as he looks to embark on the next step in his career.

Therefore, the teenager is on the lookout for his next club, and it has been revealed by TWTD that the Premier League side have invited Armin to training as they consider signing him.

Whilst he would join up with the B-team initially, this would appear to be a good opportunity for the left-sided defender given the way Brentford are known to improve and develop players, even if they don’t make it with the Londoners.

The update also revealed that Armin had a trial with West Brom earlier this year, although it’s unclear whether they have ended their interest in the player, or if he will return or receive an offer.

What’s next for Albie Armin?

It really is as simple as the Colchester-born player having to decide on his next move and signing for a new club. As a free agent, there won’t be any restrictions in terms of where he could go, and Ipswich won’t be entitled to compensation as he will have left on expiry of his contract.

As a free agent, there’s no rush in terms of trying to get this move sorted by a specific deadline, so Armin can take as long as he wants to sort his next club. Whether that includes taking more trials or dropping down the leagues remains to be seen.

Even though it hasn’t worked out for him with Ipswich, you can be sure that all connected to the club will wish him well on the next step in his career. And, the fact that West Brom and Brentford have been showing an interest indicates that he is a youngster with talent, so it will be interesting to see where he does end up, and how his career plays out in the future.