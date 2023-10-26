Sunderland’s Jack Clarke has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in the recent past.

The winger was a key part of the Black Cats side as they finished sixth in their first campaign back in the Championship last year.

Tony Mowbray’s side narrowly missed out on back-to-back promotions with a 3-2 aggregate loss to Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Their failure to gain a place in the Premier League led to speculation over the future of Clarke, with multiple top flight sides showing an interest in signing the forward.

The 22-year-old contributed nine goals and 11 assists in an impressive season for the winger, but he remained at the Stadium of Light.

He has continued his impressive form into the new term, scoring eight from their opening 13 games, which has only heightened transfer speculation.

Could Jack Clarke depart Sunderland?

It was claimed earlier this month that Burnley and Brentford still hold an interest in signing the forward.

The top flight clubs had initially shown an interest in the summer, with the Clarets even making an offer in excess of £10 million.

But Sunderland rejected that bid, with the Wearside outfit holding out for a bigger sum.

According to Football Insider, the Championship side are now holding out for a fee greater than £15 million.

This is a big statement of intent from Sunderland, who are hoping to do everything they can to retain one of their key players.

Clarke will be key to any potential promotion push this campaign, so losing him in January would be a huge blow to their top six chances.

This explains why they have slapped such a significant price tag over the player’s future.

It remains to be seen whether either Burnley or Brentford will make an offer close to that asking price, but it is very possible given how keen they appear to be to sign Clarke.

Could Jack Clarke stay at Sunderland?

Clarke could have a big decision to make if one or both of Burnley or Brentford come in with a suitable offer in January.

The 22-year-old’s first foray into Premier League football did not go well, making the switch to Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds United when he was a teenager.

So he will be wary of making the wrong decision, which could make him second guess a move back to the top flight at this stage.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Ross Stewart Southampton Permanent (fee involved) Leon Dajaku Hajduk Split Permanent Bailey Wright LC Sailors Permanent Carl Winchester Shrewsbury Town Permanent Lynden Gooch Stoke City Permanent Isaac Lihadji Al-Duhail SC Permanent Danny Batth Norwich City Permanent Elliot Embleton Derby County Loan Alex Bass AFC Wimbledon Loan Joe Anderson Shrewsbury Town Loan

Clarke has admitted that he is eyeing another play-off battle with Sunderland, indicating that his future is with the Black Cats.

The 22-year-old believes the experience of last year’s defeat to the Hatters could help them if they earn another top six finish in this campaign.

"I've lost twice now in the play-off semi-finals, and you can only try and use that experience to your advantage, or it will eat away at you,” said Clarke, via Sky Sports.

“It can be our stepping stone to be an even better team in this league this season.

"Hopefully we can get into the play-offs or higher and go one better this year, and finish on a real high."