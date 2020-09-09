Brentford, Brighton join European giants in race for 21-year-old

Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion have joined Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the race for 21-year-old goalkeeper Christian Joel, according to Grada 3 in Spain.

The summer window has just under a month left to run and so clubs will be looking at ways they can add to their squad and using the opening weeks of the season to assess where they might need to add.

For Brentford, they already have a very capable goalkeeper in David Raya but speculation has grown over his future in this transfer window and so it perhaps makes sense that they are looking for new stoppers, just in case.

Brighton, meanwhile, have recently seen David Button leave the club and so they too could be looking for a new goalkeeper to challenge the likes of Mat Ryan for a starting spot.

The Verdict

Joel is a young goalkeeper currently at Sporting Gijon but appears to be attracting the interest of some big clubs.

Atletico Madrid, of course, have Jan Oblak standing in his way but he is a young stopper and will feel he has time on his hands to force his way in there or at Brighton or Brentford in the coming months if he joins before the October deadline.