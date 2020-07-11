Brentford boss makes Wayne Rooney admission ahead of Derby clash

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has stated his admiration for Derby County’s Wayne Rooney, ahead of their lunchtime kick-off in the Championship today.

The ex-Manchester United man has been the talk of Pride Park this season. Since his arrival, Derby have become genuine play-off contenders and ahead of today’s game at Griffin Park, Frank has had his say on the nation’s all-time top-scorer:

“What I really like and what I’ve always admired him for is his work ethic,” Frank told the Evening Standard. “No matter if he was 16 years old breaking through for Everton or being the main man at Manchester United, one of the best teams in the world at that time.

“He’s just an example to follow and there are a lot of young players who should look at him and see: ‘Okay, that’s the ingredients to be a top player’.”

Can you get 100% on this Brentford quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What nationality is Kevin O'Connor? Northern Irish Irish Welsh Scottish

A win for Derby today could see them go level on points with 6th-place Cardiff City, whilst a win for Brentford would see them leapfrog Fulham in 3rd, and go just two points behind West Brom.

Brentford have looked the strongest of all Championship competitors since the restart – they’ve won all five of their fixtures so far, conceding just once in the process.

Derby meanwhile have also looked strong. They won their first three of the restart, before drawing at Nottingham Forest and succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at West Brom last time out.

The verdict

Everyone knows Rooney and everyone has seen what he’s still capable of this season. He’s showing no signs of slowing down just yet, and he’s proved to be an influential payer at Pride Park.

Brentford though are stern competition, and Derby will need a lot more than Rooney to pick up a win today, and to keep their top-six ambitions alive.