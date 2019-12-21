Connect with us

Twitter reacts

‘Brentford are just class’ – Many West Brom fans react to opponent’s performance in draw

Published

3 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion were held to a 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday afternoon at the Hawthorns.

Slaven Bilic approached Saturday’s game knowing the threat that Brentford possessed, having seen the visitors move to fourth in the Championship standings of late.

The Baggies sat above second Leeds United at the top of the table as the game started, but the visitors would quickly prove their worth when they took the lead through Henrik Dalsgaard, who was left unmarked in the box to head home.

The visitors continued to dominate in terms of possession and they would create more chances before the break which could have extended their lead.

West Brom did level just before the break though as Darnell Furlong headed in, making up for his poor marking which saw Dalsgaard score earlier on.

Substitute and late goal scoring hero of late, Charlie Austin – would then have a goal disallowed late on, meaning the game would end 1-1, giving both sides a much-deserved point.

The home side moved to three points ahead of Leeds, who lost to Fulham, whilst Brentford remained in the play-off places in fifth place.

Take part in our latest West Brom quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14

What colour is West Brom's 2019/20 away shirt?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Brentford are just class’ – Many West Brom fans react to opponent’s performance in draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: