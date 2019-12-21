‘Brentford are just class’ – Many West Brom fans react to opponent’s performance in draw

West Bromwich Albion were held to a 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday afternoon at the Hawthorns.

Slaven Bilic approached Saturday’s game knowing the threat that Brentford possessed, having seen the visitors move to fourth in the Championship standings of late.

The Baggies sat above second Leeds United at the top of the table as the game started, but the visitors would quickly prove their worth when they took the lead through Henrik Dalsgaard, who was left unmarked in the box to head home.

The visitors continued to dominate in terms of possession and they would create more chances before the break which could have extended their lead.

West Brom did level just before the break though as Darnell Furlong headed in, making up for his poor marking which saw Dalsgaard score earlier on.

Substitute and late goal scoring hero of late, Charlie Austin – would then have a goal disallowed late on, meaning the game would end 1-1, giving both sides a much-deserved point.

The home side moved to three points ahead of Leeds, who lost to Fulham, whilst Brentford remained in the play-off places in fifth place.

Full-time at The Hawthorns. We remain unbeaten at home since February and will spend Christmas Day at the top of the @SkyBetChamp. 🙌🏼#WBABRE pic.twitter.com/kkTmf4SYYc — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 21, 2019

Not bad but not good as well, lucky Leeds lost today — ➰ (@wba_ymni) December 21, 2019

Clearly see why Sawyers developed at Brentford, very good, passing team..

18 unbeaten, Leeds lose, got to be a very decent day..

VERY impressed with O’Shea, very comfortable on the ball, moves really well for a centre half, big future.. — Andy Caulton (@AndyfromNewHamp) December 21, 2019

I’ll take it. Brentford are a good side — George🇭🇷 (@GS_WBA) December 21, 2019

Unlucky lads, Brentford are just class. A point is good enough though! Onto Boxing Day — liam🦚 (@IiamwbaV4) December 21, 2019

Good result if you ask me. Roll on Barnsley — ‏ً (@lKyzaa) December 21, 2019

Not great, not bad. Brentford are a strong side and a point is better than none — Moura (@MouraWBA) December 21, 2019

I’ll take that. Fair result. They was better in the first. We was better in the 2nd. Good game of football from two good footballing sides. Onto Barnsley. — Andy Leeman (@AndyLeeman91) December 21, 2019

And a nice 3 points clear 😍 — CaydeDrake (@CaydeDrake) December 21, 2019