Brentford and Wolves weigh up swoop for European prospect

Brentford are rivalling Premier League side Wolves for the signing of Feyenoord winger Crysencio Summerville.

Thomas Frank and his squad are dusting themselves down after missing out on promotion in the Championship last season, but there is some attention on the transfer window at this stage.

As per Mike McGrath at The Telegraph, Brentford join Wolves with an interest in signing Summerville from Feyenoord this summer.

Summerville is a Dutch under-19 international, but is still awaiting his first taste of senior football with Feyenoord.

However, the teenage winger has impressed out on loan with Den Haag, who he made 21 appearances for last season. In that period, Summerville scored twice and registered one assist.

Additionally, the exciting teenager spent time with FC Dordrecht in the Dutch second-tier.

During the 2018/19 season, the Dutch youth international made 18 league appearances, scoring five goals and registering another assist.

#Wolves and #BrentfordFC considering move for #Feyenoord winger Crysencio Summerville. Holland Under-19 international played for ADO Den Haag on loan last season — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 20, 2020

Brentford are due to find out who they will face on the opening weekend of the Championship season in the next 24 hours, whilst Wolves’ schedule for the new Premier League season has been announced.

The Verdict

This is the type of signing we have become accustom to seeing Brentford make in previous years.

Frank has an eye for a player and he’s also got great coaching ability to develop them into top Championship players.

There’s an exciting talent in Summerville and, you’ve got to admit, both Brentford and Wolves feel like good places where he could unearth his true potential.

Thoughts? Let us know!