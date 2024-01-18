Highlights Sunderland fans hope to sign a striker in January and want star player Jack Clarke to stay for a play-off charge.

Sunderland fans' main hope will be that they will be able to sign a striker in the January transfer window - but they'll equally be wishing that star man Jack Clarke stays at the club to mount a play-off charge.

The Black Cats scraped into the play-offs on the final day of the season last time out to set up a semi-final date with Luton Town, but falling in the second leg at Kenilworth Road, the Wearside outfit were forced to spend another season in the Championship.

It's going fairly well for them so far by sitting just outside of the play-offs in 7th, but they'll be hoping to replicate last season's top six successes again under new boss Michael Beale.

Clarke has been linked with Premier League clubs for a while, but another winger in the Championship has equally been grabbing the headlines for his rapid rise this season - in Norwich City star Jon Rowe.

And a potential move for the Canaries youngster could work extremely well for Sunderland as it would possibly strengthen their case for Clarke to stay at the Stadium of Light.

Jon Rowe transfer latest

Thanks to his early season form, the Norwich midfielder has been linked with Premier League duo West Ham and Tottenham.

Zero goals in 15 league games for the Canaries prior to this season saw Rowe on the peripherals of a first-team place, but he's already nabbed 11 goals in just 25 league games for David Wagner's side so far this season which has left them with a decent chance of finding their way into the play-off picture themselves.

It's a credit to how Norwich's youth academy is run; somewhat of a 'golden generation' under Daniel Farke which included the likes of Ben Godfrey, Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis and Todd Cantwell almost single-handedly promoted the Canaries back in 2019, and since then they've produced the likes of Andrew Omobamidele who departed for big money to Nottingham Forest, and now Rowe looks to be the next on the conveyor belt.

Norwich City - most expensive departures Price (£m) Emi Buendia 33 Ben Godfrey 23.7 James Maddison 21.5 Jamal Lewis 14.2

It's seen the Premier League duo both take an interest in his services, and whilst West Ham have a plethora of stars who would likely be ahead of Rowe in the pecking order at present including Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Said Benrahma, they could do with another midfielder with the likes of Maxwel Cornet being on the fringes. Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly set to loan Bryan Gil out of the club and that could open the door for Rowe to become a fringe player in north London.

Jack Clarke transfer news

Likewise, Clarke has also been linked with Premier League clubs. West Ham themselves have taken a reported interest in securing his services, whilst Burnley had multiple bids rejected in the summer before being told to drop their act after repeatedly failing to meet Sunderland's asking price.

Clarke has improved upon last season's impressive tally and he already has 13 goals in just 27 league games from the left-wing for the Black Cats, which is an outstanding tally for a young winger that parallels the form produced by former Championship stalwarts like Bryan Mbeumo, Bowen and Eberechi Eze who have all since cemented their place as top players in the Premier League.

Sunderland won't be forced into a sale unless a huge bid comes in, and with respective interest in Rowe from other clubs, they'll be hoping clubs target the Norwich winger instead.

How Sunderland can benefit from Norwich's downfall

As a result of the interest shown in Rowe, it could well mean that clubs battle it out for Clarke's services.

Should any side be successful in their bid to sign the Canaries youngster, it would fill their needs for the time being - and thus deflect any interest shown in Clarke.

Furthermore, with Clarke being the only one of the duo still available for transfer, Sunderland would be able to up their asking price on the former Tottenham winger due to there being less options in the market, and therefore less of a talent pool - in which means clubs will usually pay more to land their targets.