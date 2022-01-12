Brentford and West Ham eye transfer approach for Sheffield Wednesday player

Sheffield Wednesday forward Bailey Cadamarteri is said to be of interest to both Brentford and West Ham at present, as per a recent report by The Star.

The promising 16-year-old is currently in his first year as a scholar with the Owls and has been among the most impressive players within his age group as he continues to improve in all areas of his all round game.

However his strong form for Wednesday’s under-18’s has now begun to attract the attentions of Category One clubs that are higher up the English football pyramid.

Brentford and West Ham are both said to be monitoring the teenager’s situation closely, with the forward being unable to sign a professional contract at Hillsborough until his 17th birthday, which falls in May of this year.

If it comes to it and Cadamarteri does leave for another side before his birthday, Wednesday would be entitled to a compensation fee from whatever club he ends up at due to the fact that they have spent years developing the player in their academy.

The Verdict

This is a tricky situation that the Owls find themselves in at present but at the same time there is not a lot they can do until the forward signs a professional deal with them.

Given the interest from elsewhere in the player, it is fair to assume that an offer has already been put across over signing a deal and it will now be up to the 16-year-old to decide what is best for him moving forwards.

Wednesday will be keen to hold onto a player who is one of their best young talents but the reality is that the lure of the Premier League is strong.

The only consolation is that the Owls would receive compensation if Cadamarteri moved on in the not too distant future.