Brentford and Swansea City lead transfer race for Sheffield Wednesday man

Brentford and Swansea City are both said to be leading the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan this summer, as per a recent report by Sky Sports News.

It is stated that the Scottish midfielder is likely to depart Hillsborough this summer due to there being a £1 million release clause written into his current contract.

Brentford have been long term admirers of the playmaker and had a bid for his services turned down by Wednesday last year.

Meanwhile Swansea are another club that have come to the fore in this transfer saga recently, with Bannan’s future very uncertain with the Owls at present.

Bannan only put pen to paper on fresh terms with Wednesday earlier this year and currently has a contract which ties him to the Steel City club until the summer of 2023.

The former Aston Villa and Crystal Palace player played a total of 48 games across all competitions for his side last term as they suffered relegation to Sky Bet League One.

The Verdict

Swansea will certainly feel more positive about their chances of potentially signing Bannan after learning that he has a release clause in his contract.

Steve Cooper and co have clearly identified the need to bring in a creative midfield player after seeing Andre Ayew and Conor Hourihane depart, and I believe Bannan would fit the bill for what they are looking for this summer.

I think the Owls simply must sell him in the near future as I don’t think their financial situation will improve unless they get some high earners off the wage bill.

The Wednesday captain would be a bargain capture for £1 million and I think Swansea could do a lot worse than taking a punt on him in the current window as they weigh up their options before making a move.