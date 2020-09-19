Brentford and Norwich to battle it out for 27-y/o playmaker

Championship duo Brentford and Norwich City are keen on re-signing attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard from Huddersfield Town.

The 27-year-old has featured in all three games for the Terriers this season under Carlos Corberan, including the 1-0 defeat against the Bees in the capital this afternoon, where he played the full 90 minutes.

However, whilst he is an important player for the new boss, Pritchard will be one of the higher earners at the club and could be moved on.

And, according to TEAMtalk, Brentford and Norwich are monitoring the playmaker, who may command a fee in the region of £6m.

If any deal did materialise it would see Pritchard return to a former club as he has featured for both in the past. His time with Brentford came earlier in his career, where he enjoyed a hugely productive loan spell at Griffin Park.

Meanwhile, he joined the Canaries on a permanent basis from Tottenham, scoring seven goals in 38 league fixtures, before leaving for the Terriers, who were a Premier League side at the time.

The verdict

Unfortunately for Pritchard, things haven’t really worked out for him at Huddersfield and he hasn’t hit the heights that many thought he would be capable of.

Therefore, a transfer may suit all parties, as it will give the player a new environment that may do him good and it gives Corberan funds that can improve the overall squad.

As for Brentford and Norwich, they would be getting someone who has a lot of ability and could thrive at this level.

