Brentford and Lewis O’Brien: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

The winter transfer may have only closed a couple of weeks ago, but it already seems as though speculation is starting to mount around potential deals for the summer window.

One player who looks set to be the focus of much discussion between now and the return of the market, is Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

According to a recent update from The Sun’s Alan Nixon, one of the clubs interested in a deal for the 22-year-old, are Championship promotion chasers, as they make plans for a potential promotion to the Premier League next season.

But just what do we know about that interest in O’Brien from the Bees? And is this is a deal that could conceivably happen?

We’ve taken a look at that right here.

What do we know so far?

For starters, it seems as though any possible move by Brentford for O’Brien this summer will be dependent on the club’s potential promotion to the Premier League, with Nixon noting as much.

Brentford are currently second in the Championship table, four points clear of second-placed Swansea, albeit having played two games more, having seen a 21-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end with a 2-0 defeat to Barnsley on Saturday.

However, even if they are promoted, Thomas Frank’s side will still have competition to cope with in the battle for O’Brien’s signature, with Championship leaders Norwich – who are one point better off than Brentford – also thought to be interested in the 22-year-old.

Current Premier League side Burnley have also been linked with O’Brien in the January transfer window, although it remains to be seen if they will make a move for the midfielder at the end of the season, with an offer from Turf Moor yet to materialise.

Did these 15 former Brentford players leave the club for a higher or lower fee than they joined for?

1 of 15 Did Said Benrahma leave for a higher or lower fee? Higher Lower

Is it likely to happen?

It may not be a huge surprise if O’Brien moves on from Huddersfield this summer, and Brentford could be in a good position to benefit from that.

With the midfielder set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at The John Smith’s Stadium in the summer, it is possible that the Terriers could be tempted to cash in on him, and O’Brien himself could relish the opportunity to make the step up to the Premier League.

Despite that defeat at the weekend, Brentford do still seem to be in a strong position to secure promotion this season, which would mean they ought to have the finances available to fund this move.

It could also be argued that the attacking style of play employed by Thomas Frank’s side would suit O’Brien well, meaning this could be a deal that appeals to all concerned, and you do therefore feel like this is a signing that could well happen.