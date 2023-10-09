Highlights Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is attracting interest from both Brentford and Burnley ahead of the January transfer window.

Clarke has been an important figure for Sunderland, scoring 19 goals and providing 16 assists in 82 games for the club since joining in January 2022.

Despite interest, Sunderland are keen to keep Clarke, who has three years remaining on his contract.

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke looks to be attracting plenty of attention from the Premier League ahead of the January transfer window.

That's after a report from Football Insider claimed that Brentford and Burnley are both taking an interest in the 22-year-old.

How has Clarke done at Sunderland so far?

Clarke first joined Sunderland on loan from Tottenham in the 2022 January transfer window, and helped the club win promotion from League One to the Championship during his first few months at the Stadium of Light.

The winger then made his move to Sunderland permanent in the summer of 2022, and played a key part in the club reaching the Championship play-offs last season, where they missed out on promotion after defeat to Luton Town in the semi-finals.

However, Clarke has again been an important figure for Sunderland, in their strong start to the current season.

In total, the winger has scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists in 82 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats.

Now it seems as though that form is already starting to generate a fair amount of interest in the 22-year-old, as we approach the January transfer window.

Who is interested in signing Clarke in January?

According to this latest update from Football Insider, the Premier League duo of Brentford and Burnley are both keen on the winger.

It is thought that Burnley saw a bid for Clarke worth just over £10million rejected in the summer, following their promotion from the Championship at the end of last season.

However, the Clarets are said to have continued to keep tabs on the winger, and have been impressed by his form at the start of this season.

As a result, Sunderland are apparently bracing themselves for interest in Clarke when the market reopens again at the turn of the year, with Brentford also keen on the 22-year-old.

However, the Black Cats are understood to be keen to keep the winger, given his importance to Tony Mowbray's side.

There are still three years remaining on Clarke's contract with Sunderland, securing his future at the Stadium of Light until the end of the 2025/26 season, meaning they are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for him.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

It has been a strong start to the season for Sunderland, despite their derby defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats have taken 19 points from their 11 league games so far, putting them fourth in the current standings.

Tony Mowbray's side return to action after the international break on Saturday 21st October, when they face an away trip to Stoke City.

Would Jack Clarke be a good signing for Brentford or Burnley?

It does feel as though this would be a good signing for one of these sides to make.

Having stood out in the Championship for the past year or so, it seems the winger may soon be ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Indeed, you feel he is only going to get better with experience too, so at 22-years-old, he could become a major asset in the future.

Interest in the future would also make this a coup for whoever might sign him, so it would be no surprise to see a battle for his services once the window opens at the turn of the year.