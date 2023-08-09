Highlights Brentford, along with other Premier League teams, are interested in signing Tyler Adams from Leeds United.

Adams is likely to retain a starting spot at Leeds but is keen to secure a move away from the club following their relegation.

Brentford could be a good destination for Adams, as they are establishing themselves as a solid top-flight side and have strengthened their squad this summer.

Brentford are one of several Premier League teams keeping tabs on Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, according to 90min.

The Bees are looking to strengthen their side further as they look to solidify themselves as a solid top-tier outfit, something they have the ability to do considering the state of some of the other teams around them.

Considering their squad doesn't have a huge amount of top-flight experience, Luton Town will be one of the favourites to go down and Sheffield United could join them, with Sander Berge close to sealing an exit.

Not only is Berge on his way out, but Iliman Ndiaye has also departed and that's a big blow for Paul Heckingbottom who was reliant on the Senegal international to come up with the goods last term.

Nottingham Forest haven't enjoyed the best pre-season either, so they are another team to keep an eye on as they look to avoid relegation again, something that won't be an easy task.

Considering the Bees finished in ninth place though, they won't want to just escape the drop, they will be looking to achieve another top-half finish and have the potential to do that, although Ivan Toney will probably be a big miss for them.

The potential addition of Adams could boost their chances of achieving another impressive league finish.

Who is interested in Tyler Adams?

Chelsea have made contact with the player's representatives over a potential move for the American - but they aren't the only team considering a move for the midfielder.

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to trigger his release clause and could be in with a good chance of winning this race after qualifying for Europe.

The Bees, Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be interested in him though.

Considering the volume and stature of teams that are interested in signing him, it seems inevitable that he will move on before the window closes at the start of next month.

What is Tyler Adams' stance on his Leeds United future?

Adams is almost guaranteed a starting spot at Elland Road from the time he recovers until the end of the season considering the quality he has and the fact the Whites don't have a huge number of midfield options at this point.

However, it's believed that the United States international is keen to secure a move away from the West Yorkshire side following their relegation.

Would Brentford be a good destination for Tyler Adams?

Considering the Bees are on their way to establishing themselves as a solid top-flight side, they could be a good club for Adams who will be keen to stay with a club that are almost guaranteed to remain afloat in the top tier for the long term.

Thomas Frank's side have strengthened their squad this summer but they need to ensure they have enough firepower in the absence of Toney.

They have more than enough time to address this issue and as long as he's going to get a decent amount of game time in the English capital, he should be prepared to make this move.

However, he shouldn't be thinking too much about a switch to Frank's side at this stage.

This is because the Bees are seemingly yet to activate his release clause.