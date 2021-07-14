Brentford among Premier League sides in the race to land Nottingham Forest player

A host of Premier League and Championship sides including Brentford are in the running for Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson, according to the Independent.

Johnson, 20, played a key role in former loan club Lincoln City’s promotion push last year, recording 10 goals and 12 assists in 40 League One games for Michael Appleton’s side and helping them to reach the play-off final before losing to Blackpool.

In contrast, his parent club Nottingham Forest continuously fired blanks in the Championship last year, scoring a poor 37 goals in 46 league games and consigning them to a 17th place finish in the second tier.

20 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Forest beat which team to win their first European Cup? Aalborg AEK Athens Malmo Rosenborg

Because of this, the return of Johnson was a major boost for Chris Hughton’s side but they could lose him before Nottingham Forest fans get the chance to see him in action with several Premier League and Championship sides confirmed to be in the running for the winger, who can also play in a central advanced midfield role.

As per the Independent report, at least one offer has already been made for the Welsh international but the East Midlands club will be hoping to keep the 20-year-0ld to reignite a misfiring side.

If a sizeable bid does come in though, Forest could be tempted to accept it and reinvest that money into their squad after making just one senior signing so far this summer.

The Verdict:

In 2019, the club announced the winger had signed a ‘long-term’ deal to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future, but they failed to disclose the length of this new contract.

How long he has left on his deal could determine the Championship side’s transfer strategy with him, because they could play hardball with clubs if Johnson still has two or three years to go before his contract is due to expire at the City Ground.

Considering how toothless and devoid of creativity they were up top last season, they could have potentially used him last year and will definitely come in handy next season if he stays, so it’s vital they get an adequate replacement if the wide man heads for the exit door this summer.

But if they don’t replace the 20-year-old, they face another year of frustration in front of goal. Lyle Taylor is just one player who could benefit from his goalscoring contributions.