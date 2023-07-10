Brentford are interested in signing Nathan Wood from Swansea City in a potential £4m deal this summer.

Who is Nathan Wood?

The 21-year-old centre-back came through the ranks at Middlesbrough, but he struggled to truly establish himself as a regular on Teesside, so he joined the Swans last year, signing an initial two-year deal with the Welsh side.

And, his first season with Swansea went well, with Wood featuring in 40 Championship games as Russell Martin’s side finished tenth in the table.

The youngster attracted praise for his performances, as he displayed the composure and technical ability that the former Swansea boss demanded from his players, as well as old-school defensive qualities.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Wood has attracted attention from elsewhere, and the Daily Mail revealed that the Bees could look to bring the player to the Premier League.

“Brentford are taking a look at a £4m deal for Swansea City's England U21 international defender Nathan Wood. The 21-year-old has interest from a number of clubs.”

The Londoners have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer, with the Bees completing the club-record transfer of Nathan Collins from Wolves, so competition for places would be fierce for Wood if he did make the move.

Will Swansea sell Nathan Wood?

Normally, when a player enters the final year of their contract, the club will be keen to move him on, but with Wood the situation is different as even though his deal expires in 2024, they do have an option to extend that by 12 months.

That obviously protects Swansea here, which makes the £4m valuation seem very low considering Wood is a player who has done well last season, and, more importantly, he is only 21, so he has the potential to get even better in the years to come.

With that in mind, you would think that Swans fans would want a much bigger fee than the one mentioned, especially as they would be selling to a Premier League club that has just paid £23m for Collins, another young defender.

Of course, a lot is going to depend on new boss Michael Duff. He will have his own ideas on what he wants from the team, and the players, so he will have a say on what sort of role Wood will play for him moving forward.

Swansea summer transfer plans

This feels like a pivotal summer for the Swans, and the club need to do all they can to back Duff, who has proven himself as an exciting, talented coach, but he has to get support.

There are already rumours suggesting Matt Grimes could depart, and it feels inevitable that top scorer Joel Piroe will get a transfer this summer. So, losing a key defender would be a setback on top of that.

So, it will be very interesting to see how this plays out, but it’s sure to be a hectic few weeks ahead for Duff and Swansea. They begin their Championship campaign at home to Birmingham City on August 5.