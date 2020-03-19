Brentford aim sly dig at QPR with online video as football suspension rumbles on

Brentford have aimed a sly dig at arch-rivals Queens Park Rangers as the current footballing suspension continues, with no return expected until the end of April.

The health crisis currently affecting the entire country and most of the world has caused the EFL to call a halt to proceedings until the problem can be brought under control.

Clubs have, therefore, been keen to find new ways of providing entertainment for their fans. We have seen cames of connect-4, tic-tac-toe and enormous FIFA tournaments organised.

QUIZ: The Brentford player nationality quiz – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 15 What nationality is Kevin O'Connor? Northern Irish Irish Welsh Scottish

Stay safe and wash your hands for the time it takes us to score 6⃣ against QPR#SafeHandsChallenge #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/jW3MWXYy9p — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) March 19, 2020

Brentford went for a more old-school approach, however, simply giving their rival some banter over their head-to-head clashes so far this season, reminding their fans to wash their hands whilst watching their six goals against The R’s.

The Bees came out on top at Griffin Park and at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this season, winning 3-1 on both occasions.

The first clash saw two goals for Ollie Watkins and one for Said Benrahma either side of a Grant Hall equaliser, whilst the Griffin Park clash saw Mbeumo join the party, scoring in between strikes from the Englishman and Algerian.

As things stand The Bees sit in fourth place in the second-tier with just nine matches of the season remaining whilst Mark Warburton’s men sit a fair way adrift in 13th.

The verdict

This is a good bit of fun from Brentford – and having a public health message as part of it can only be a good thing.

It may seem like a simple thing but a lot of fans are going to really struggle without football acting as an escape so any bits like this that can help those people escape are welcome.