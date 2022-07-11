Brentford agree deal for Hull City star

Keane Lewis-Potter is set to seal his Brentford move, with the 21-year-old flying to London today for a medical, as per a Twitter update from Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

The exciting Hull City winger, who has generated widespread interest during this summer, thrived in the Championship with the Tigers last season, netting 12 goals and providing a further four assists.

Hull have been keen to keep hold of Lewis-Potter, with Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club allowing them to be more ambitious.

However, the 21-year-old has left Hull’s training camp in Turkey and is heading for England’s capital today to complete his medical.

The Tweet states that a deal has been agreed between the two club, with the fee believed to be around the £20 million mark.

The verdict

The future of Lewis-Potter has been an interesting story to follow during the early stages of this summer, with Hull seemingly doing their best to keep hold of a player who was integral to their last two campaigns.

Brentford seems to be an excellent destination for the young winger to continue his develop, with Thomas Frank creating an environment at the Brentford Community Stadium where young players and creative assets can thrive.

Not only does he have an excellent opportunity to regularly feature in the starting XI in West London, but he can also emerge as an important player for the Bees next season.

It is always hard to assess these kind of situations, with the departure of the young winger set to be a massive blow but he is set to regenerate a hefty fee that can be invested in different areas of the pitch.