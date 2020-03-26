Brentford ace Watkins pulls off impressive trickshot as football break continues

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has shared another update as he continues his home training with football suspended until the end of April at the earliest.

Watkins was in the midst of the best season of his career so far before world events called a halt to the action with Brentford still pushing for a place in the automatic promotion places.

Since football was suspended players have been tasked with training from home in isolation and on Thursday, Watkins took a break to indulge in another sporting exploit.

Taking to his back garden, the 24-year-old pulled off an epic basketball trickshot, sinking a shot with his back to the hoop from around 20 yards – cue jubilant scenes on his Instagram story.

Prior to the league’s suspension, Watkins had bagged 22 goals in the Championship, making him the second top scorer in the division and one of the most sought after players outside the Premier League.

The Bees were sat in fourth place with nine matches remaining, although ten points separated them from second-placed West Brom.

The verdict

This is one hell of a shot to be fair to Watkins – it is clear that he is clinical away from the football pitch as well.

It will be very interesting to see whether or not he graces the field for Brentford again. With the non-league seasons being cancelled and voided in recent days, it has thrown more questions up for how the EFL seasons will be finished.

With Watkins attracting a lot of Premier League interest, it could well be that we have seen Watkins last match in a Brentford shirt.