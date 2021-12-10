Brennan starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Crewe on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday take on Crewe Alexandra this weekend as they look to get a win under their belts and also extend their unbeaten run.

The Owls drew at Portsmouth earlier in the week and will look to build on that point against the Railwaymen this weekend, though Darren Moore will have a few selection posers to get right if they are to do that.

In good news for the club, Moore has revealed that Josh Windass, Ciaran Brennan and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are back in contention to feature having trained, and we could see at least some of the three start against the Alex.

Adeniran and Hutchinson won’t make it, though they are close, meanwhile, and so time will tell just when we’ll see them back in the side.

This is the Owls’ XI we can see playing, though:

It’s a side that’s largely similar to the one that played Portsmouth with Windass and Brennan coming into the starting line-up.

It’s an XI that will feel it can win this weekend, too, and that is what Moore and the supporters will be expecting.